Oklahoma’s running game on a roll, will carry the Sooners in Big 12 play

The greatest trick Lincoln Riley ever played was convincing the world that he’s a pass-first play-caller.

Okay, that’s not exactly how the quote from the cult classic, The Usual Suspects goes, but it feels fitting.

The Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator turned head coach broke into the Power Five with the Sooners coordinating some high-flying passing attacks, and at the same time, made the run-game a priority. Every season under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have run the ball more than they’ve thrown it. Sometimes 10-15 times more per game. Sure, they’ve had a lot of insurmountable leads, which lend to running the ball more, but even in the first half of games, the Sooners are trying to have balance.

Lincoln Riley might have made a name for himself by producing a group of quarterbacks with two Heisman Trophies, one finalist, two first overall NFL Draft picks, one top 50 pick, and three starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, he’s balanced it well, and at times, leaned on the running game.

Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon, Rodney Anderson, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks have all thrived in Lincoln Riley’s running game, and now Eric Gray is continuing that legacy.

As a team, the Oklahoma Sooners are averaging 5.6 yards per attempt on the ground and nearly 200 yards per game, according to College Football Reference. Their 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for 14th in the country, while their team rushing yards is 35th.

It wasn’t a clean first effort against Tulane, though Kennedy Brooks was as effective as he’s ever been. But over the last two games, Eric Gray has taken off. With a massive lift from the offensive line the last two games, the duo of Brooks and Gray has taken off in the run game.

The offensive line has been getting a strong push in the running game, opening holes for the Sooners’ lead rushers, and Brooks and Gray have made people miss, getting to the second level for big plays.

As the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on West Virginia and preseason All-American defensive tackle Dante Stills, the run game will have to continue to carry them. Spencer Rattler hasn’t been sharp, and teams have focused on taking away the deep passing game. If teams force the Sooners into a more methodical offense, then Brooks and Gray and the offensive line will have to continue to be as effective as they’ve been the last couple of weeks.

The passing game gets all of the headlines in the modern era of college football, but the run game remains a priority for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners. As Oklahoma gets set to defend their Big 12 title with their conference opener on Saturday, it’s the Sooners run game that will carry them to their seventh straight Big 12 championship.

