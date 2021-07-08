Oklahoma rising in recruiting, look at the Big 12 recruiting scene

The Oklahoma Sooners have been hot on the recruiting trail lately. Despite losing two top receivers in the 2022 class, the team has seen a rise in its ranking after a recent run.

Lincoln Riley and company added five commits to the class in a span of four days. Prior to the holiday weekend, OU had eight commits and ranked No. 22 nationally. That changed quickly.

Recent Commits:

When it comes to the landscape of Big 12 recruiting, it ultimately comes down to the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns for conference supremacy on the trail. The Longhorns have also seen success and are hot on the tail of OU.

Sooners Wire takes a look at the entire conference on the trail. Rankings provided by 247Sports composite team rankings.

Oklahoma Sooners (13 commits)

National Ranking: No. 4

Oklahoma Sooners come in at the top due to a recent run of adding top talent to their 2022 class. They have one five-star commit, seven four-star commits, and five three-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Luther Burden, Wide Receiver (East Saint Louis, Illinois)

Top Defensive Commit: Derrick Moore, Defensive Line (Baltimore, Maryland)

Names to watch: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Gentry Williams, Omari Abor

Texas Longhorns (14 commits)

National Ranking: No. 8

The Texas Longhorns have seen plenty of success on the recruiting trail under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. They have nine four-star commits and three three-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Maalik Murphy, Quarterback (Gardena, California)

Top Defensive Commit: Bryan Allen Jr, Safety (Aledo, Texas)

Names to watch: Denver Harris, Harold Perkins, Bryce Anderson, Devon Campbell

Baylor Bears (19 commits)

National Ranking: No. 18

Next in line are the Baylor Bears at No. 18. Baylor and head coach Dave Aranda have 18 three-star commits with no four or five-star commits at this point.

Top Offensive Commit: George Maile, Offensive Line (South Jordan, Utah)

Top Defensive Commit: Kaian Roberts-Day, Athlete (Festus, Missouri)

Names to watch: DJ Allen, RJ Moss

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13 commits)

National Ranking: No. 20

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy recently flipped one of the top prospects for Oklahoma with Tayln Shettron. The Cowboys have three four-star commits and nine three-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Talyn Shettron, WR (Edmond, Oklahoma)

Top Defensive Commit: Cameron Epps, CB (Saint Louis, Missouri)

Name to watch: Brenen Thompson, Jalen Marshall, Bray Lynch

West Virginia Mountaineers (12 commits)

National Ranking: No. 25

West Virginia and Neal Brown saw success in 2020. WVU needs to build on that on the recruiting trail. The Mountaineers have two four-star commits and 10 three-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Nicco Marchiol, Quarterback (Chandler, Arizona)

Top Defensive Commit: Jacolby Spells, Cornerback (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Names to watch: Jaden Mangham, Travious Lathan, Christion Stokes

Iowa State Cyclones (13 commits)

National Ranking: No. 34

The Cyclones are looking to build off the momentum of last season when they finished second in the conference and won a New Year's Six bowl game. Iowa State has 12 three-star commits, with no four or five-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Andrew Keller, TE (Waunakee, Wisconsin)

Top Defensive Commit: Jacob Imming, LB (Sergeant Bluff, Iowa)

Names to watch: Greg Delaine, Greg Gaines, Auaron Adams

Kansas State Wildcats (9 commits)

National Ranking: No. 67

After a hot start to the 2020 season, the Wildcats faltered down the stretch to ruin any shot at a bowl game. Now Klieman is having a slow start to his recruiting class for 2022. Kansas State has seven three-star commits with no four or five-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Silas Etter, ATH (Eudora, Kansas)

Top Defensive Commit: Tobi Osunsanmi, LB (Wichita, Kansas)

Names to watch: Tajh Sanders, Kaleb Purdy, Jaylon White

Texas Tech Red Raiders (6 commits)

National Ranking: No. 68

The Red Raiders are still trying to find some semblance of their former selves. The Matt Wells era has been rocky, but Oregon transfer Tyler Shough is looking to brighten the picture. Texas Tech has one four-star commit and five three-star commits.

Top Offensive Commit: Maurion Horn, ATH (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Top Defensive Commit: Hut Graham, Safety (Gunter, Texas)

Names to watch: Jaylen Early, Major Everhart, Jocelyn Malaska

Kansas Jayhawks (5 commits)

National Ranking: No. 73

No Les Miles this season means a whole new staff again for the Jayhawks in 2021. Lance Leipold holds five three-star commits with no four or five-star pledges.

Top Offensive Commit: Nikki Taylor, WR (Luverne, Alabama)

Top Defensive Commit: Jalon Peoples, CB (Cedar Hill, Texas)

Names to watch: Jay Rockwell, Anthony Davis, RJ Moss

Texas Christian Horned Frogs (4 commits)

National Ranking: No. 80

In a bit of a surprise, we have TCU behind Kansas for dead last in recruiting. Patterson holds just four commits. One four-star commit and three three-star commits at this point. A lot of work to be done in Fort Worth, Texas.

Top Offensive Commit: Matthew Golden, WR (Houston, Texas)

Top Defensive Commit: Trevon McAlpine, DL (Saraland, Alabama)

Names to watch: Jay Fair, RJ Moss, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister

