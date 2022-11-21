Oklahoma on the rise in updated Big 12 power rankings after big Bedlam win

Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a pretty good Oklahoma State team. The Cowboys may have been reeling of late, but they had their starting quarterback, and he seemed well enough for the Pokes to have him drop back to pass 80 times and throw 67 passes.

There shouldn’t be any excuse for the Cowboys regarding the health of their quarterback. He played well, but not well enough, throwing for 381 yards, but also throwing four interceptions.

Oklahoma State has wins over Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas on the year. They’re on the verge of winning eight games for the fourth-straight season and in 13 of the last 15 years.

Oklahoma hasn’t played well all year, but that was as good of a performance as we’ve seen, especially from the defensive side of the ball. They pressured Sanders on 40% of his drop backs and could have doubled the four interceptions as they forced Sanders to make some poor decisions.

While the offense wasn’t able to do anything in the second half, Oklahoma’s defense provided a glimpse of what’s to come from a Brent Venables defense. After an up and down season, they have a chance to finish 2022 on a high note.

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 7-0 Big 12)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and punter Jordy Sandy (31) and tight end Alex Honig (82) celebrates the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Baylor, 29-28

The TCU Horned Frogs are simply finding ways to win in 2022. They overcame a missed extra point attempt and a failed two-point conversion to erase an eight-point deficit with six minutes to play. Max Duggan might have entered the Heisman conversation with his performance. TCU is now just two wins away from a College Football Playoff berth, but will have to beat the toughest defense they face all year in Iowa State and the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 title game.

Story continues

Next Week: vs. Iowa State

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 6-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Beat West Virginia, 48-31

Will Howard continues to prove that the Wildcats can win without Adrian Martinez. Howard’s playing like the best quarterback in the Big 12 down the stretch and should be in consideration for Big 12 offensive player of the year. He threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the win.

Next Week: vs. Kansas

Texas Longhorns (7-4, 5-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) and linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (7) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Kansas, 55-14

Texas exorcised the demons of last year’s home loss to Kansas with a huge win on the road. Bijan Robinson had a career day, running for 242 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Next Week: vs. Baylor

Texsa Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4)

Nov. 19, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs with the ball around Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter in the senior day Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Beat Iowa State, 14-10

Texas Tech earned bowl eligibility with their win over Iowa State and have a chance at just their second winning season since 2015.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) slides down as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) approaches during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma, 28-13

Spencer Sanders played like a warrior in this game, but a 28-0 hole to start the game was too much to overcome. He was pressured on 40% of his drop backs on Saturday, was sacked six times, and threw four interceptions.

Next Week: vs. West Virginia

Baylor Bears (6-5, 4-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is brought down by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost to TCU, 29-28

Baylor was up eight with just over six minutes to play and allowed TCU to score a touchdown with two minutes remaining, get the ball back and kick a game-winning field goal. A disappointing finish for the Bears.

Next Week: at Texas

Oklahoma Sooners (6-5, 3-5)

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates with defensive lineman Marcus Stripling (33) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) after intercepting a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State, 28-13

The Oklahoma Sooners got the bounce-back win with a fast start from the offense and the defense’s best game of the season.

Next Week: at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5)

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost to Texas, 55-14

Well, that didn’t go as planned for anyone. Kansas couldn’t slow down Bijan Robinson and, after a promising 5-0 start, are in danger of finishing .500 on the season. Certainly, it’s an improvement, but losing five of your last six with a date in Manhattan next week has to be frustrating.

Next Week: at Kansas State

Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7)

Nov. 19, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) gets tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line Tony Bradford Jr. (97)during the third quarter in the senior day Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech, 14-10

Iowa State’s defense continues to be a bright spot for the Cyclones in 2022. The offense, unfortunately, casts a shadow.

Next Week: at TCU

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman after the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Lost to Kansas State, 48-31

One week after knocking off Oklahoma, the West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t stop Kansas State, who scored 41 points in the first half and cruised to victory.

Next Week: at Oklahoma State

[listicle id=75830]

[listicle id=75975]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire