Oklahoma remains on the outside looking in of latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team has been stuck in a stretch of up and down play over the last few weeks since the start of Big 12 play. After going 10-2 prior to the start of conference play, the Sooners have gone 3-6 in their last nine games, including a four-game losing streak.

After bouncing back from their four-game losing streak with a 10-point win over West Virginia, the Sooners went on the road to face the Auburn Tigers who are ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. The Tigers and Gonzaga tied for the top spot in this week’s poll, with both team gathering 784 points and 16 first-place votes.

Oklahoma received just one vote in this week’s edition of the poll. The Sooners have a big matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs tonight at the Lloyd Noble Center. The last time the two teams met, the Frogs stole a one-point win in overtime after Elijah Harkless’ last-second shot was unable to fall.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

20-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan St

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St.

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1.

