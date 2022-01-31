Oklahoma remains on the outside looking in of latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team has been stuck in a stretch of up and down play over the last few weeks since the start of Big 12 play. After going 10-2 prior to the start of conference play, the Sooners have gone 3-6 in their last nine games, including a four-game losing streak.
After bouncing back from their four-game losing streak with a 10-point win over West Virginia, the Sooners went on the road to face the Auburn Tigers who are ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. The Tigers and Gonzaga tied for the top spot in this week’s poll, with both team gathering 784 points and 16 first-place votes.
Oklahoma received just one vote in this week’s edition of the poll. The Sooners have a big matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs tonight at the Lloyd Noble Center. The last time the two teams met, the Frogs stole a one-point win in overtime after Elijah Harkless’ last-second shot was unable to fall.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
20-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Colorado St.
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1.
