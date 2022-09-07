Oklahoma remains in CFP spot in CBS Sports updated bowl projections after UTEP win

Oklahoma entered the 2022 season as a relative unknown. Media opinions on the Sooners varied before the start of the season, with some believing Oklahoma may be overrated and not a threat for the Big 12 championship. On the flip side, there were whispers of intrigue and confidence that with Brent Venables’ hire as head coach, they were legitimate darkhorse contenders to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Nothing that happened in week one for Oklahoma should move the needle one way or another regarding that debate.

The Sooners remain steadfast as a projected participant in the College Football Playoff against Alabama per CBS Sports’ latest bowl projections after week one.

Before the season, a few CBS Sports experts tabbed Oklahoma as a CFP participant in their bowl projections. After Oklahoma’s dominating win over UTEP, they remain in the fourth spot, with Alabama projected as the one seed.

The two would meet in the Peach Bowl, a place that was an actual “House of Horrors” for the Sooners the last time Oklahoma played in a College Football Playoff game. The Sooners were destroyed by eventual national champion LSU in a historic rout.

Oklahoma has a lot to work on before considering a playoff date with college football’s biggest giant, but the seeds of greatness have been sown. Keep winning, and the rest will take care of itself.

Oklahoma’s path to the playoff could include three top 25 wins. That is, if Texas, Oklahoma State, and Baylor remain ranked throughout the season. That’s in the future, and if you let Brent Venables tell it, it’s the last thing he’s worried about. Oklahoma’s focus is on their Saturday evening date with Kent State.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire