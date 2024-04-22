Oklahoma rejoins D1Baseball top 25 at No. 18 after undefeated week

Oklahoma took its first and last trip to Provo as Big 12 baseball members and walked away with a sweep. It was the Sooners’ fourth sweep in conference play and helped push OU back into the D1Baseball Top 25.

The Sooners went from unranked to No. 18 in the latest D1Baseball poll after their showing against the Cougars. Their performance cemented their first-place spot in the Big 12 and extended their win streak to seven straight games.

Oklahoma has been on a heater as they pushed out to a 14-4 Big 12 record, three games clear of three teams tied for second place.

The Sooners are one of two Big 12 teams in the Top 25, along with their in-state foes, Oklahoma State. Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Tennessee are the top three in that order. Kentucky, Clemson, and Duke round out the top six. East Carolina, Wake Forest, Oregon State, and the Florida State Seminoles round out the top 10.

Oklahoma State is just three spots back of Oklahoma at No. 19. The Cowboys dropped four spots after a 1-3 week on the diamond.

Oklahoma is ranked 16th by Baseball America, while Perfect Game has the Sooners ranked 23rd in their latest rankings.

The Sooners will continue its pursuit of the Big 12 regular season title and the top seed in the Big 12 tournament as it hosts Wichita State for a midweek game on Tuesday and will host Red River rivals Texas for a weekend series.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire