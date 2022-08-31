Oklahoma receives several predictions from 247Sports to land 5-star DL David Hicks

The coaching staff for the Oklahoma Sooners is fishing for the big one. The big one in this case? Five-star defensive line prospect David Hicks. Hicks has offers from every major program in the country. He’s being courted heavy hitters like Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

However, something has tipped the scales in a big way for the Sooners.

In the spring, it looked as if the Aggies were the frontrunners for Hicks in the wake of their top rated class in the 2022 cycle. The summer rolled around and Oklahoma gained ground on the recruiting trail while making up ground in the race for Hicks. We are now days away from kickoff for the 2022 season and Oklahoma looks like the favorite to land the elite 2023 prospect.

That type of declaration can only be made when multiple insiders across multiple recruiting sites put in predictions for Oklahoma. As it stands, Oklahoma currently leads in predictions on Rivals, On3, and after today’s predictions: 247Sports.

OUInsider recruiting analysts Brandon Drumm and Parker ThuneBrandon Drumm and Parker Thune each issued a crystal ball projection in favor of Oklahoma.

As if two crystal balls from those two weren’t enough, 247Sports college football Director of College Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong also dropped a prediction in Oklahoma’s favor.

The pendulum has officially swung in favor of the crimson and cream.

Oklahoma’s momentum on the recruiting trail, the rave reviews from so many families about the culture they are creating, and the caliber of defense Brent Venables is capable of orchestrating are winning families and recruits over.

Todd Bates is a master recruiter of defensive line talent and even more so he’s a developmental guru sending multiple players to the NFL.

Hicks wouldn’t be wrong for wanting to be one of the faces of this 2023 recruiting class and being at the forefront of an OU defensive resurgence. At his current trajectory and based on what folks in the recruiting industry have said about him, he’s on a crash course for the NFL.

Oklahoma will have to keep their foot on the gas to stave off Alabama and Texas A&M but an official visit to Norman for Bedlam is already secured. Hicks also has an official visit scheduled with Alabama this fall. This race is far from over but Oklahoma is officially a threat and maybe, just maybe, the leader to land David Hicks.

