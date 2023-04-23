Oklahoma receives Rivals FutureCast for 2024 ATH Michael Boganowski

Oklahoma has received a prediction for Michael Boganowski, a three-star athlete in the class of 2024 out of Junction City, Kansas. Boganowski is a playmaker on offense and defense but will make the biggest impact at the next level on defense as a linebacker.

The biggest appeal of Boganowski is his versatility. He’s 6’2″ and weighs 195 lbs. and he’s a freak athlete that will only get better at the linebacker position this year and at the next level in college.

Josh McCuiston, the Oklahoma recruiting editor for SoonerScoop at Rivals.com, has put a prediction in for Boganowski to end up with the Sooners. The Sooners are trending in a positive direction for Boganowski.

He holds offers from 14 Power Five teams, most notably Kansas State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, Florida State, and Tennessee.

Boganowski highlights the focus on defense that Brent Venables is emphasizing as the type of athletic defender the Sooners want. He’s versatile and has a big body at linebacker that can evolve in college. He’s a name to watch in the 2024 class.

Projections

Rivals FutureCast from Josh McCuistion on April 23.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 — — — Rivals 3 — 49 1 247Sports 3 — 46 2 247 Composite 3 532 50 1 On3 Recruiting 3 — 53 2 On3 Industry 3 457 49 1

Vitals

Hometown Junction City, Kan. Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on January 9, 2023



Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Michigan

Kansas State

Washington

Duke

Florida State

Iowa State

Kansas

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

Stanford

Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire