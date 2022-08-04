Oklahoma receives projections for Jacobe Johnson, includes Sooners in top 5
One of the biggest dominos left to drop on the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting check list is 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, a top three player in the state of Oklahoma, has long been projected to land with the Sooners, but has patiently been working through his process this recruiting cycle.
Johnson is ranked inside the top 50 on the ESPN 300 list and is a top 100 prospect according to On3 Recruiting and the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s a top 10 athlete in the 2023 recruiting class. Johnson released his top five on Wednesday and included the Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Stanford Cardinal.
Over the last week Parker Thune of OUInsider.com at 247Sports issued a crystal ball projection for the Oklahoma Sooners to land Jacobe Johnson. According to Thune, the Sooners plan to play the 6-foot-3 talent out of Mustang, Okla. at cornerback. All four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports favor the Oklahoma Sooners.
Shortly after releasing his top five Wednesday evening, the Sooners received another projection, this time from Rivals’ Michigan recruiting editor Zach Libby.
Johnson’s athletic profile could lend him to playing on either side of the football at the collegiate level and it looks like the Sooners will have another cornerback to add to their 2023 recruiting class that includes four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner.
Jacobe Johnson’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
100% of Rivals FutureCast projections expect Johnson to land with Oklahoma.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Sooners an 86.5% chance to land the talented four-star prospect.
100% of the crystal ball predictions from 247Sports to date favor the Sooners.
Film
Via Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
43
1
3
Rivals
4
208
5
7
247Sports
4
126
3
10
247 Composite
4
87
2
6
On3 Recruiting
4
39
2
2
On3 Composite
4
85
3
2
Vitals
Hometown
Mustang, OK
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-3
Weight
185 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on April 30, 2020
Unofficial visit March 5, 2022
Official Visit June 3, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Alabama
Michigan State
Oklahoma State
Stanford
Arkansas
Baylor
Iowa State
LSU
Nebraska
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas Tech
TCU
Wisconsin
Miami
