Oklahoma receives multiple crystal ball predictions for Notre Dame transfer DL Jacob Lacey

It’s expected that the Oklahoma Sooners will be active in the transfer portal this offseason, and before the season’s even over, they look to be trending toward adding talent along the defensive line.

The Sooners look like the favorite to add Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey via the transfer portal. Lacey, a former four-star player out of Kentucky, entered the portal back on October 6 after appearing in 25 games over four years for the Fighting Irish. Lacey was the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2019 class according to 247Sports.

In four games in 2022, Lacey recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Snaps had been difficult to come by for the senior defensive tackle, seeing just nine snaps against North Carolina. Against Cal, Lacey recorded both sacks and both tackles for loss in Notre Dame’s win.

Lacey visited with the Oklahoma Sooners back on Nov. 4, and Oklahoma’s now received a pair of crystal ball predictions from OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm.

The Sooners will need veteran defensive tackle help with the possibility of losing Jeffery Johnson, Jalen Redmond, Isaiah Coe, and Jordan Kelley to graduation or the NFL. Oklahoma has young guys like Gracen Halton, Kelvin Gilliam, Cedric Roberts, and Alton Tarber in their first or second year with the program. So, having a guy that’s played more than 600 snaps for Notre Dame will help mitigate the potential losses of experienced depth on the roster.

The transfer portal may not be as active for the Oklahoma Sooners as it was a year ago in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. However, Brent Venables and his staff will look to add players that make sense as they continue to rebuild the roster.

Heisman Odds: Can former Sooners QB Caleb Williams overcome C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman?

Updated Oklahoma Sooners 2023 commitment tracker

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire