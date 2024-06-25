Oklahoma receives FutureCast for 2027 QB Peyton Houston

Fresh off the heels of Oklahoma landing its top target for the quarterback position in the class of 2026, the dominoes have already begun to fall for the Sooners and their recruitment of the QB position for the class of 2027.

On Monday, Jaden O'Neal, a top-100 player and four-star quarterback from California, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Oklahoma surged past Miami in the last few months and never looked back as the Sooners got their guy.

It’ll be a few years before O’Neal suits up for the Sooners, but Seth Littrell is already showcasing his ability on the recruiting trail. However, he’s not done yet.

Late Monday evening, Parker Thune of OUInsider issued a FutureCast predicting 2027 quarterback prospect Peyton Houston, out of Louisiana, will ultimately land with the Sooners.

Houston is a dual-threat quarterback. He can make all the throws but also has the athleticism to affect games with his legs. He has the ability to stress defenses by throwing on the run or in the quarterback-run game.

He stands 6-foot-0 already. He camped with Oklahoma this summer and dominated, which led to his offer.

One of his favorite players growing up was Oklahoma’s own Kyler Murray. Since he is from Louisiana, LSU cannot be written off, and Oklahoma will be fighting with the Tigers the whole way. Aside from those two, Miami, Arkansas, Texas, and Tennessee are among the other schools showing interest.

Still, the Sooners have already put themselves in an excellent position for the talented rising sophomore.

