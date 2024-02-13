Oklahoma receives crystal balls for 3-star Arkansas prospect Marcus Wimberly

Oklahoma’s safety position for 2024 has the best talent it has had in quite some time. Peyton Bowen, a former five-star prospect, is set to take over as a full-time starter. At the same time, Oklahoma returned Billy Bowman, one of the nation’s most dynamic defensive playmakers and future NFL Draft pick.

Robert Spears-Jennings will be the first to spell either of them. Talented athlete Erik McCarty will be making his return after suffering a knee injury in the final game of his high school career, which forced him to red shirt his freshman season.

Recruiting has been solid, and now true freshmen Reggie Powers, Michael Boganowski, Jaydan Hardy, and Mykel Patterson-McDonald are set to join the mix.

Oklahoma has no safety commitments for the 2025 class, but 247Sports director of national recruiting Steve Wiltfong believes that may end soon if his recent crystal ball prediction is any indication.

Tuesday morning, Wiltfong logged a crystal ball for Oklahoma to land three-star safety Marcus Wimberly out of Arkansas. Wimberly is a strong prospect who plays baseball and competes in track and field. He ran an 11.45 100 and a 23.61 200 as a sophomore in the spring of 2023.

Wimberly visited Oklahoma for their junior day earlier this year. He likes the on and off-the-field culture fit for Oklahoma, so it should be no surprise that Oklahoma has a significant footing in his recruitment. An Arkansas crystal ball was logged previously, so discounting the in-state school would be unwise. Two Michigan insiders have also logged crystal balls in favor of Oklahoma landing Wimberly, so it’s safe to say that the Sooners are the trending favorite.

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 35 5 247 Composite 3 529 36 5 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 42 9 On3 Industry 3 518 39 6

Vitals

Hometown Bauxite, Arkansas Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 200

Recruitment

Offered on February 12, 2024

Wimberly visited on February 3, 2024

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Michigan

Tennessee

Ole Miss

UNLV

SMU

Memphis

