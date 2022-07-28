Oklahoma receives crystal ball projection after recent offer to 2024 4-star QB Michael Hawkins

John Williams
·2 min read
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are having a fantastic July in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are keeping the good times rolling with a major recruiting event this week in Norman.

One of those recruits who spent time with the Sooners this week was 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins out of Allen, Texas. Hawkins’ unofficial visit must have gone well as the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the four-star quarterback.

Additionally, within 10 minutes of his announcement of the Oklahoma offer on Twitter, Parker Thune, a recruiting analyst for OUInsider at 247Sports, dropped a crystal ball prediction for Hawkins to wind up with the Sooners.

After signing Nick Evers (Flower Mound) and getting a commitment from Jackson Arnold (Denton Guyer), Jeff Lebby is dipping back into North Texas for the 2024 cycle with Allen High School’s Michael Hawkins.

Hailing from the same high school as former Oklahoma Sooners great Kyler Murray, Hawkins is considered a top 15 quarterback in the cycle according to On3 Sports and 247Sports. ESPN has him as the No. 6 quarterback prospect for 2024, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the cycle.

Hawkins is a fantastic athlete, displaying the open field speed and agility to be a weapon as a ball carrier at the collegiate level. He’s deadly in the read-option game, showing off great acceleration after the fake to get up field and to the second level in a hurry. He’s got the speed to run away from defenders.

As a passer, Hawkins displays the arm strength to make all the throws. He does a really good job of working through progressions and throwing on the move going both to his left and his right.

Given that his offer and the crystal ball came so closely together, the Sooners look to be in a great spot to get a commitment from Michael Hawkins in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Michael Hawkins’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projects Oklahoma to land Michael Hawkins

  • One crystal ball projection from 247Sports favors Oklahoma

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

190

29

6

Rivals

4

161

21

4

247Sports

4

141

19

12

247 Composite

4

143

24

11

On3 Recruiting

4

198

37

15

On3 Consensus

4

197

15

32

 

Vitals

Hometown

Allen, Texas

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-1

Weight

185

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 27, 2022

  • Unofficial visit July 27, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Michigan

  • NC State

  • SMU

  • Virginia Tech

Twitter

1

1

