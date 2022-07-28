Oklahoma receives crystal ball projection after recent offer to 2024 4-star QB Michael Hawkins

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are having a fantastic July in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are keeping the good times rolling with a major recruiting event this week in Norman.

One of those recruits who spent time with the Sooners this week was 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins out of Allen, Texas. Hawkins’ unofficial visit must have gone well as the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the four-star quarterback.

Additionally, within 10 minutes of his announcement of the Oklahoma offer on Twitter, Parker Thune, a recruiting analyst for OUInsider at 247Sports, dropped a crystal ball prediction for Hawkins to wind up with the Sooners.

After signing Nick Evers (Flower Mound) and getting a commitment from Jackson Arnold (Denton Guyer), Jeff Lebby is dipping back into North Texas for the 2024 cycle with Allen High School’s Michael Hawkins.

Hailing from the same high school as former Oklahoma Sooners great Kyler Murray, Hawkins is considered a top 15 quarterback in the cycle according to On3 Sports and 247Sports. ESPN has him as the No. 6 quarterback prospect for 2024, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the cycle.

Hawkins is a fantastic athlete, displaying the open field speed and agility to be a weapon as a ball carrier at the collegiate level. He’s deadly in the read-option game, showing off great acceleration after the fake to get up field and to the second level in a hurry. He’s got the speed to run away from defenders.

As a passer, Hawkins displays the arm strength to make all the throws. He does a really good job of working through progressions and throwing on the move going both to his left and his right.

Given that his offer and the crystal ball came so closely together, the Sooners look to be in a great spot to get a commitment from Michael Hawkins in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Michael Hawkins’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projects Oklahoma to land Michael Hawkins

One crystal ball projection from 247Sports favors Oklahoma

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 190 29 6 Rivals 4 161 21 4 247Sports 4 141 19 12 247 Composite 4 143 24 11 On3 Recruiting 4 198 37 15 On3 Consensus 4 197 15 32

Vitals

Hometown Allen, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-1 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on July 27, 2022

Unofficial visit July 27, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Michigan

NC State

SMU

Virginia Tech

Twitter

