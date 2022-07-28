Oklahoma receives crystal ball projection after recent offer to 2024 4-star QB Michael Hawkins
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are having a fantastic July in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are keeping the good times rolling with a major recruiting event this week in Norman.
One of those recruits who spent time with the Sooners this week was 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins out of Allen, Texas. Hawkins’ unofficial visit must have gone well as the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the four-star quarterback.
Additionally, within 10 minutes of his announcement of the Oklahoma offer on Twitter, Parker Thune, a recruiting analyst for OUInsider at 247Sports, dropped a crystal ball prediction for Hawkins to wind up with the Sooners.
After signing Nick Evers (Flower Mound) and getting a commitment from Jackson Arnold (Denton Guyer), Jeff Lebby is dipping back into North Texas for the 2024 cycle with Allen High School’s Michael Hawkins.
Hailing from the same high school as former Oklahoma Sooners great Kyler Murray, Hawkins is considered a top 15 quarterback in the cycle according to On3 Sports and 247Sports. ESPN has him as the No. 6 quarterback prospect for 2024, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the cycle.
Hawkins is a fantastic athlete, displaying the open field speed and agility to be a weapon as a ball carrier at the collegiate level. He’s deadly in the read-option game, showing off great acceleration after the fake to get up field and to the second level in a hurry. He’s got the speed to run away from defenders.
As a passer, Hawkins displays the arm strength to make all the throws. He does a really good job of working through progressions and throwing on the move going both to his left and his right.
Given that his offer and the crystal ball came so closely together, the Sooners look to be in a great spot to get a commitment from Michael Hawkins in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Michael Hawkins’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projects Oklahoma to land Michael Hawkins
One crystal ball projection from 247Sports favors Oklahoma
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
190
29
6
Rivals
4
161
21
4
247Sports
4
141
19
12
247 Composite
4
143
24
11
On3 Recruiting
4
198
37
15
On3 Consensus
4
197
15
32
Vitals
Hometown
Allen, Texas
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on July 27, 2022
Unofficial visit July 27, 2022
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Alabama
Arkansas
Michigan
NC State
SMU
Virginia Tech
#AGTG , Beyond blessed to receive an offer from The University of @OU_Football Thank you for having me!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @Coach_Leb @CoachVenables @OU_CoachGundy @JOE_JON_FINLEY @CoachLWig @air14football pic.twitter.com/7CMa8OPDzf
— michael Hawkins (@mikehawkinsj) July 28, 2022
