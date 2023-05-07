Oklahoma Receives another Rivals FutureCast for 2024 DL Williams Nwaneri

As has been the trend in recent months, the Oklahoma Sooners received another prediction to land 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

Previously it was a number of Oklahoma recruiting analysts that favored the Sooners in his recruitment. The latest comes from Kansas State Rivals recruiting analyst Mason Voth of EMAW Online.

Nwaneri already has good size and will get even bigger when he gets to the collegiate level. He’s 6-foot-6 and weighs 265 pounds. The question will be, do teams see him as an interior defensive lineman or edge player or a guy that can do both.

Nwaneri is another example of the Sooners trying to fill out their defensive line under Brent Venables. Venables is known for having elite defenders up front. His previous sting at Oklahoma and during his tenure at Clemson, produced elite play from the defensive front. Nwaneri would be an elite piece to add to the Sooners’ defensive front.

Voth is the latest to put a prediction in for the Sooners after Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune resubmitted their FutureCasts after moving from 247Sports to Rivals on 5/1/23. Tennessee recruiting analyst Shayne Pickering entered a pick favoring Oklahoma on 3/6/23.

He has offers from a total of 36 schools, with 34 of those being in the Power Five. The most notable are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and USC.

Time will tell for sure, but Nwaneri would be a massive pickup for Ted Roof and Brent Venables as they work to rebuild a defense looking to improve from 2022.

From our profile here at Sooners Wire:

Nwaneri is a mismatch as an interior rusher. His quickness, agility, and speed make him incredibly difficult to block. On the rare occasion when the offensive line does stymie his initial rush, he continues to work to the ball to make the play. He’s a little light at the moment to play on the interior at the collegiate level but would be fantastic as an edge player in three or four-man alignments. However, with another year of growth and then working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, Nwaneri could be a terror on the inside. – Williams, Sooners Wire

Williams Nwaneri’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals FutureCasts from Parker Thune, Brandon Drumm, Shayne Vickering, and Mason Voth favor the Oklahoma Sooners.

On3 predictions from Josh McCuistion and Sam Spiegelman.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 10 1 2 Rivals 4 20 2 3 247Sports 5 3 1 1 247 Composite 5 4 1 1 On3 Recruiting 4 2 1 1 On3 Industry 5 6 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 13, 2022

Unofficial visit March 4, 2023

Notable Offers

Twitter

