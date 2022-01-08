Oklahoma ranks inside ESPN’s top-10 recruiting classes after bowl season

One of the most encouraging signs to start the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma has been how the Sooners have been able to hold their 2022 recruiting class together and continue to add to it.

ESPN’s Craig Haubert took a look at the nation’s top 2022 recruiting classes following the conclusion of bowl season.

According to ESPN, the Sooners check in with the country’s No. 10 recruiting class right now.

Here’s what Haubert wrote about Oklahoma’s 2022 class.

The Sooners were competing for a top-five class, but the unexpected departure of Lincoln Riley has set this class back a bit. New hire Brent Venables and his staff, though, have the Sooners climbing back up the rankings and into the top ten. The Sooners have a top-10 running back on board in Sawchuk, a wiry back with a good blend of speed, power and agility. They also added late in the process Jovanate Barnes, out of Las Vegas, the same city former Sooner RB great and their current RB Coach Demarco Murray came out of. The new staff made its first key pickup in ESPN 300 QB Nick Evers, who won positional MVP at the Dallas Under Armour camp this past spring. To protect that offensive talent, they have secured multiple ESPN 300 commitments on the offensive line in OTs Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor. The defense took a hit with several ESPN 300 front-seven prospects deciding to open up their recruitment, but there is still some strong talent on that side of the ball on board. Robert Spears-Jennings, a top in-state prospect with quick feet, could contribute on either side of the ball with upside as a defensive back. Williams gives them another versatile player; the fluid, speedy in-state prospect is projected to the secondary as well. – Haubert, ESPN.

According to ESPN, running back Gavin Sawchuk is Oklahoma’s top offensive player and defensive back Gentry Williams is the Sooners’ top defensive player in the 2022 class.

Again, it’s been a terrific start for Venables and his staff and Oklahoma ranking inside the nation’s top-10 recruiting classes is an indication of that.

