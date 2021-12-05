Oklahoma ranked No. 13 in final regular season USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma fell two spots to No. 13 in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the regular season.

Alabama is No. 1 after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship game 41-24. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young completed 26-of-44 passes for an SEC Championship game record 421 yards. Young had three touchdown passes and a rushing score in Alabama’s win.

Michigan is No. 2 after blowing out Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game 42-3. Michigan held Iowa to 279 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, freshman running back Donovan Edwards tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson on a trick play.

Georgia fell two spots to No. 3 after the Bulldogs’ first loss of the 2021 season. Cincinnati stayed at No. 4 after the Bearcats captured the American Athletic Conference championship by beating Houston 35-20.

Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 5 despite being idle.

The rest of the top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll looks like this: Baylor at No. 6, Ohio State at No. 7, Ole Miss at No. 8, Oklahoma State at No. 9 and Michigan State at No. 10.

Baylor used a final-seconds defensive stand to outlast Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game 21-16. Bears backup quarterback Blake Shapen threw three touchdown passes in the first half against the Cowboys.

Utah saw the biggest jump in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the regular season after beating Oregon for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Utes are up six spots to No. 11 after beating the Ducks 38-10.

Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Baylor Ohio State Mississippi Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pitt Oklahoma BYU Oregon Iowa Louisiana NC State Wake Forest Kentucky Houston Clemson Texas A&M Arkansas UTSA

Schools dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State.

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

