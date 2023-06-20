Oklahoma’s quarterback situation in much better shape than it was a year ago

This summer, Sooners Wire is going to break down each position group for the Oklahoma Sooners heading into the 2023 season.

We’re going to start with the most important position on the field, the quarterback.

The quarterback position is in a much better spot in year two under Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach Jeff Lebby.

Last year the Sooners had Dillon Gabriel, who had a ton of collegiate experience. Additionally, he had a lot of experience in Lebby’s system. But as we saw, once Gabriel went down, there wasn’t much after him.

Davis Beville played for much of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs and started versus the Texas Longhorns. The two games without Gabriel were the only two the Sooners lost by more than a score. It was obvious against the Horned Frogs and the Longhorns, Oklahoma didn’t feel entirely comfortable letting Beville throw the ball.

Though the fall was a struggle for Beville, he looked much better in the spring game.

After Beville was true freshman Nick Evers and JUCO transfer General Booty. Neither player saw significant playing time in the fall and Evers elected to transfer to Wisconsin.

This year though, the Sooners return Gabriel and Beville and added five-star freshman Jackson Arnold.

They arguably have the best quarterback room in the Big 12. Having that depth should open up the offense even more with the quarterback run game. Better depth behind Gabriel means more security in the event their starting quarterback suffers an injury.

This is Gabriel’s job. And as we saw a year ago, when Gabriel plays a full game, he gives the Oklahoma Sooners a chance to win. While he’s been a target for why things went south in 2022, Sooner fans should want Gabriel to play meaningful snaps all season. Because that means he’s playing well, the team is playing well, and he didn’t get injured.

Arnold is talented. He’s got a fantastic skill set. However, it’s Gabriel’s experience that sets him apart.

If you consider the relative inexperience of the Sooners’ wide receiver group, having a player with Gabriel’s experience lead the way makes a significant difference.

The show will be Arnold’s in 2024. Let him learn from Gabriel and Lebby so he’s ready for the SEC next year. There will be opportunities to get Arnold playing time in the 2023 regular season and the Sooners’ coaching staff should take every opportunity to let him throw the football in a game.

Playing true freshmen at quarterback is generally not a great plan when you have a talented, experienced option.

True freshmen don’t often get the opportunity to start for the Oklahoma Sooners. Caleb Williams was an exception, and even he didn’t begin the season as a starter. He was incredible as a true freshman but not many have near the success he had. Even Williams had his struggles in games against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State.

We’ve seen too many times where a talented true freshman gets in over his head, loses his confidence, and never reaches his full potential. You don’t want that to happen to Arnold.

With Gabriel starting and Arnold the presumed heir apparent, the Oklahoma Sooners have a strong group of signal callers heading into 2023.

