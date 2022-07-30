Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel named to Walter Camp Player of the Year award watch list
When you’re the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma, the expectations are high. In addition to being named to the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell award watch lists, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was added to the Walter Camp Player of the Year award watch list.
Oklahoma is tied for second all-time in Walter Camp Player of the Year awards with four. USC is No. 1 in the country with six, including inaugural award winner O.J. Simpson.
Former Sooners who’ve won the award are Baker Mayfield (2017), Josh Heupel (2000), Billy Sims (1978), and Steve Owens (1969).
Dillon Gabriel lands on the @WalterCampFF Player of Year Watch Listhttps://t.co/oiInJQHvbs@_dillongabriel_ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/pRfZCuWcYU
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 30, 2022
Garbiel is joined by eight other players from the Big 12 and a few familiar faces at quarterback on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma
April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
J.T. Daniels, QB, West Virginia
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up prior to the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State
Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) goes for a catch as TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU
Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, right, throws next to former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
