Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler will enter transfer portal

Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided to put his name into the transfer portal.

Rattler was the five-star recruit who took over as the Sooners’ starter in 2020 after Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Rattler showed flashes of brilliance during the 2020 season and entered 2021 as one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

However, Rattler struggled in the early going this season and was benched by now-former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley in favor of another five-star recruit, Caleb Williams.

Williams replaced Rattler midway through Oklahoma’s game against Texas and led an epic come-from-behind win. From there, Williams held onto the starting role for the remainder of the season and Rattler faded into the background.

Now Rattler is going to pursue other options.

“At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career,” Rattler said. “Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”

Over his three seasons at Oklahoma, Rattler threw for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 70.1% of his throws. He also rushed for 260 yards and nine touchdowns during that span.

Despite some uneven performances this season, Rattler will immediately become one of the most coveted names on the transfer market. He becomes the second notable quarterback to announce their intent to transfer in the last few days, joining UCF’s Dillon Gabriel.

On the Oklahoma side, all eyes will turn toward Williams and whether or not he decides to remain in Norman. Could he follow Riley to USC? Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma but shocked the college football world on Sunday when he accepted the USC job.

Oklahoma is undergoing a coaching search for the first time since 1999. That was the search that yielded Bob Stoops.

Speaking of Stoops, he will serve as Oklahoma’s interim coach for the team’s upcoming bowl game. The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday night to drop to 10-2 on the season. The loss ended OU’s chances of keeping their Big 12 title streak alive. Instead, it will end at six consecutive conference championships. The Sooners will also miss the College Football Playoff.