Oklahoma QB Shaker Reisig headed to Boston College

Boston College has headed south to land their headlining piece of the 2025 class.

Tulsa (Okla.) Union high three-star quarterback Shaker Reisig has pledged to the Eagles.

Reisig's decision comes just one day after he backed off a four month commitment to Utah.

Reisig has been one of the most productive signal callers in Oklahoma over the past two years.

In 20 total games, the rising senior has thrown for 5,022 yards and 52 touchdowns. He has completed nearly 76-percent of his passes and thrown just nine interceptions.

Despit missing a few games with injury, Reisig has helped to lead his team to back-to-back 11 win seasons and two state semifinal appearances.

Reisig committed to Utah earlier this year, but Boston College was able to remain constant in their pursuit.

"I have built a great relationship with the staff over the last few months. Also playing for coach (Bill) O’Brien is something that I am really looking forward to. He has a great history with quarterbacks."

Reisig is the highest ranked quarterback to commit to Boston College since Christian Suntrup in the class of 2011.