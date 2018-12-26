Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray ill, misses media session FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Norman, Okla. Kyler Murray suddenly has a bunch of new fans in the Oakland Athletics organization, even if they cringe watching Heisman Trophy winner play quarterback for Oklahoma. The A's don't want their prized first-round draft pick hurt on the football field because they are counting on him wearing an Oakland jersey come spring training. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has missed his scheduled media availability at the Orange Bowl on Wednesday because of what the team says is an illness.

Murray was able to go through practice with the Sooners on Tuesday, and the nature of his illness was not disclosed.

However, there doesn't seem to be much concern about him missing time. Offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said he was unaware that Murray was ill until he got into the caravan that carried the Sooners from their hotel to the media session on Wednesday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Murray completed 71 percent of his passes this season for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. The fourth-ranked Sooners take on No. 1 Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25