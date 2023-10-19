Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel sees matchup with UCF as a “full-circle moment”

It has been a week like no other for Dillon Gabriel.

As Oklahoma returned to action after an off week following its thrilling upset win over then-No. 3 Texas two weeks ago, much of the attention has been on the Sooners’ next opponent: UCF. The Knights are another obstacle for OU in its pursuit of a Big 12 title plus a spot in the College Football Playoff and perhaps a Heisman Trophy for Gabriel.

But for Oklahoma’s quarterback, this game has a deeper meaning.

“It’ll be a full-circle moment,” Gabriel told the Sentinel this week.

When Gabriel steps on his home field this Saturday, he will face a UCF program he’s all too familiar with, having spent three seasons with the Knights from 2019-21.

Memo to UCF: Nobody’s giving you a chance against Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma | Commentary

Never in his wildest dreams did the Hawaii native believe he would someday find himself facing off against his former team. That said, he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’ve had so many great memories at UCF and there are so many people I’m so close to. Those relationships will last a lifetime,” said Gabriel. “The three years I had there was a growing period. My 18-,19-, 20-year-old self is different from now, and when I look back, I’ve learned a lot throughout the process.”

Gabriel arrived at UCF as part of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class, including current players such as defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole.

An early enrollee, it wasn’t long before the 5-foot-11 left-handed quarterback was impressing coaches, so much so that he earned the starting job in Week 2.

From then on, Gabriel started 25 games over the next three seasons before suffering a broken collarbone in his left throwing arm in Week 3 of the 2021 season — the first under new coach Gus Malzahn. He never returned to the field, instead choosing to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 27, 2021.

After a brief flirtation with UCLA, Gabriel wound up at Oklahoma, reuniting with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“The way things have worked out for us and for us to be here together, I didn’t picture that,” Lebby told reporters following OU’s win over Texas. “He’s had a ton of growth in a lot of different ways. He’s playing with an edge, he’s playing with toughness and he’s playing with great confidence.”

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee set to return to face No. 6 Oklahoma

Gabriel finished his UCF career ranked 4th in career passing yards (8,037) and passing touchdowns (70) behind Ryan Schneider (10,976, 82), Daunte Culpepper (9,341, 72) and McKenzie Milton (8,683, 72)

“He’s an outstanding quarterback, one of the best in the country,” said Malzahn. “Every week, you turn on the film, you can see why.”

Gabriel led the Sooners to a 6-6 mark in his first season last year at Oklahoma under new coach Brent Venables. He threw for 3,168 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. This season he leads the Big 12 in passing yards (1,878) and touchdowns (16).

This isn’t the first time Gabriel has faced off against former UCF teammates.

He’s played against linebackers Eriq Gilyard (Kansas) and Tatum Bethune (Florida State), as well as defensive back Justin Hodges (Arkansas State).

“It’s funny because these are guys you played against in practice and competed against, so to see them in different jerseys … after the game, you embrace and appreciate the friendship and the game of football bringing people from different places together,” Gabriel said.

Can UCF tune out noise heading into Oklahoma? | Analysis

Gabriel said he can’t wait to hug his former teammates following Saturday’s game.

Emotions aside, Gabriel knows this week’s game is another step for the Sooners.

“Many people may think this game is about me, but it’s about the University of Oklahoma football team,” he said. “I’m a part of that team and grateful to be a part of it.”

And while his time at UCF ended somewhat prematurely, Gabriel hopes he’s remembered fondly.

“I just want to be remembered as a great teammate, who played his butt off for a team and a university, representing the university well,” he said. “I love that place dearly because it’s a part of my journey and it’s something that will never leave me.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.