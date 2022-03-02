Oklahoma pulls away late for a 72-59 win over West Virginia

The final score may not accurately reflect how the game went, but the Oklahoma Sooners came away with a 72-59 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Tanner Groves led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Goldwire chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Sooners, who improved to 16-14.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 10-6 lead but went cold for much of the first as the Sooners took control and built a 14-point lead off of some timely defense and efficient shooting. West Virginia rallied to close the half trailing by four points.

The second half remained closely contested between the two sides. Every time Oklahoma would make a run, West Virginia would answer to narrow the gap. However, in the final six minutes, Oklahoma pulled away for good, closing out their last home game of the season with an 18-9 run.

The Sooners shot 53% from the field and 40% from three in a game they needed to win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. They’re still a long shot for the tourney, but a win at Kansas State and a good showing in the Big 12 tournament can help them make one final push for March Madness consideration.

