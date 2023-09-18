Oklahoma proving to be worthy adversary for Texas through three games

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking good through three games. After a strong 3-0 start, the team is setting up for a potential Top 10 matchup over Red River weekend.

The Sooners have proven to be among the more dangerous offenses in the country through three weeks. The team is seventh in total offense with 534 yards per contest. Incidentally, fellow Big 12 squad UCF leads college football with 617.7 yards per game.

Oklahoma has been one of the more efficient offenses in the country in 2023. Last week against Tulsa, Dillon Gabriel completed 28 of 31 passes for 421 yards. On the year, he has a 220.4 quarterback rating and has completed 82.5% of his passes for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Some are suggesting Oklahoma isn’t to be feared given who it has played. I would push back against that notion, though the SMU Mustangs put things on tape that Texas can use to stop the Sooners.

Oklahoma is proving to be a worthy opponent for Texas. This time, the Longhorns won’t be able to take the Sooners lightly.

