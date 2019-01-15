Oklahoma provides official height for Kyler Murray

Much will be said about the height, or lack thereof, of former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray as the 2019 draft approaches. The Oklahoma football program has published his official height.

According to a spokesman for the university, the football program’s strength staff measured Murray before the start of the 2018 season at five feet, nine-and-seven-eighth inches, in socks.

That won’t stop him from being measured again (and again) as the draft approaches. And his height will be an issue, at a minimum for discussion among media that will obsess over any actual or perceived deficiency.

As guys like Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and Baker Mayfield have proven, the height of a quarterback doesn’t matter. But, as it usually goes, those who hope Murray will slide into their clutches will hope that the teams taking in front of them conclude that it does.

For Murray, the far bigger issue is whether he’ll make a full and complete commitment to football. For now, he’s trying to keep one foot in each boat. That approach eventually will sink his draft stock.