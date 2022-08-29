Oklahoma projected to win Big 12 by four CBS Sports experts

In the past, the Big 12 has been one of, if not the most, predictable conferences in college football. From 2015-2020, it was Oklahoma’s conference. Now, the Big 12 is an ever-changing landscape. Multiple Big 12 programs will have new head coaches in 2022, and several programs at the top of the conference will look completely different than they did a year ago.

No team in the Big 12 will look more different than the Sooners, which is definitely a fair concern to have when Baylor and Oklahoma State have more “proven” rosters heading into week one.

A panel of seven experts from CBS Sports made their picks for the Big 12, and four of them have the Sooners winning the conference. The remaining three experts who did not pick the Sooners to win the Big 12 all picked Baylor.

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game, but he’s strung together some offseason wins that can help Oklahoma regain its familiar spot atop the Big 12. Hiring offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and landing former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who played some of his most successful football with Lebby as his OC with the Knights, sets up the Sooners offense to remain among the most explosive in the league. Yet, retaining offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and other key staff members allows for some continuity. Admittedly, the resignation of receivers coach Cale Gundy isn’t ideal, but the talent on the roster alone is strong enough to get the Sooners into contention. — Chip Patterson (also Fornelli, Cobb, Palm) – Chip Patterson, CBS Sports

The coaches that Venables did manage to retain are good ones. O-Line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has been a monster on the recruiting trail in the last few months. And while Oklahoma may have a new head coach every other position on the staff is filled with experienced assistant coaches. Only Miguel Chavis and L’Damian Washington are in their first years as position coaches, but the early returns have been fruitful on the recruiting trail.

Regardless of what happens in the postseason, returning to the Big 12 Championship would be a massive accomplishment for a rookie head coach.

