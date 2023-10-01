Oklahoma players hint at confidence about Texas game after Iowa State

Oklahoma players are confident heading into the Red River game this week. They are letting the public know of their confidence heading into the matchup with No. 3 Texas.

Following an impressive Oklahoma 50-20 win over the Iowa State Cyclones, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel recorded his postgame thoughts. Gabriel said the following.

“5-0. You know what’s next.”

The Oklahoma signal caller is hinting at the Sooners’ big game against the Longhorns on Oct. 7. Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman didn’t hint much of anything in his postgame comments.

“The next trophy is actually next week. Excited to get that hat back in the locker room.”

Each team will enter the game with confidence it can win. Albeit, the Sooners seem more vocal about it. There’s a sense that the team and its fan base feel the program is being overlooked and underrated.

There’s a reasonable case to be made that Oklahoma is underrated after a 5-0 start. Even so, the team’s show of vocal confidence comes in contrast to the rhetoric Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and company are employing ahead of the game.

Saturday will reveal which team’s approach is effective. The No. 3 Longhorns (5-0) will take on the No. 12 Sooners at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire