Oklahoma plans celebration for move to SEC

Jun. 4—Oklahoma is planning a celebration in preparation of the school's official move to the Southeastern Conference.

On Monday, the university announced a series of free public events on campus set and in Oklahoma City and Tulsa for July 1, the day the Sooners become members of the SEC. The athletic department's summer equipment sale will be held on July 1 at the Barry Switzer Center and Love's Field.

The day of celebration will end with a free, family friendly event at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The "Party in the Palace presented by motorola razr" will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music, appearances from president Joe Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione as well as a drone show.

"Entering the Southeastern Conference marks a transformative new era for the University of Oklahoma and all of Sooner Nation," Harroz said in a statement. "This day of celebration is a tribute to our iconic traditions, relentless pursuit of excellence and the indomitable spirit of Sooner Magic. We can't wait to bring our passion and pride to the SEC, and this event provides the perfect opportunity for the OU Family to come together and celebrate all that lies ahead."

The first event will begin at 11 p.m. Sunday, June 30 with a 5K glow run. The course will take runners through OU's campus and conclude at the 50-yard line on Owen Field.

Those interested in registering for the 'Race to the SEC' must www.runsignup.com/racetotheSEC. The entry fee is $24.25 and all participants will receive a tee shirt.

At midnight on Owen Field, fans will get their first opportunity to buy OU-branded SEC merchandise. There will also be a pep rally at seven different Norman business districts for 30 to 45 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1.

For more information on all the events being held across Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa go to soonersports.com.