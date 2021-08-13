Oklahoma picks up another 2023 commitment with Joshua Bates of Colorado

The roll that the Oklahoma Sooners and Lincoln Riley have been on lately continues on. On Friday, OU added their fifth pledge of the 2023 recruiting class. Early on in the cycle, the Sooners hold the No. 1 class in the nation.

On Friday, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh received his first commitment to the 2023 class with Joshua Bates of Durango, Colorado. Bates doesn’t currently have a composite grade but both 247Sports and Rivals have him listed as a three-star center.

With uncertainty surrounding the center position, this was a key commitment to the class. Currently, the team is using Andrew Raym at center with two transfers as the backups. The Sooners also have a commitment in the 2022 class from Demetrius Hunter, a four-star center from Orange, Texas.

Oklahoma is well on their way to a historic class with the work they have put in this offseason.

Joshua Bates’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 3 33 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Durango, Colorado Projected Position Center Height 6-3 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on Jun. 22, 2021

No visit scheduled

Committed on Aug. 13, 2021

Film

Twitter

