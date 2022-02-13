Oklahoma picked to win the Big 12 in way-too-early prediction by SI’s Killer Frogs

There seems to be a perception among national analysts that the Oklahoma Sooners are set to take a step back after the coaching change and transfer portal losses.

Like The Athletic’s Steward Mandel, some aren’t considering what Oklahoma gained through the transfer portal to replenish their roster. ESPN’s Bill Connely had the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 in his 2022 SP+ projection, but that takes a look at recent success and their No. 8 incoming recruiting class.

Generally, the perception is the Sooners may not be as good as their 2021 team that finished 12-2 and failed to make the Big 12 title game. However, over at SI’s Killer Frogs, they think the Sooners are the team to beat in the Big 12 and have them as their way-too-early prediction as Big 12 champion.

The Sooners dominated the transfer portal. It’s a dirty word to many, but the modern iteration of college football demands you either win the transfer portal or sign a top-tier quarterback in recruiting. Oklahoma signed the fourth-ranked transfer class in the nation per 247Sports. – Gibbons, Killer Frogs on SI

The Sooners attacked the transfer portal and added arguably the most productive and experienced quarterback available in Dillon Gabriel. They also added Jeffrey Johnson out of Tulane and Jonah Laulu out of Hawaii to help offset the losses of Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, and Isaiah Thomas to the NFL.

On Gabriel, here’s what Killer Frogs writer Brett Gibbons had to say:

That class is headlined by UCF superstar Dillon Gabriel. In 26 games at UCF, Gabriel amassed a ridiculous 8,067 yards, threw for 70 touchdowns, and only 14 interceptions. Per game, that’s over 310 yards and 2.7 touchdowns. This kid is downright special. – Gibbons, Killer Frogs on SI

In addition to Gabriel’s arrival, the Sooners have an experienced duo in Marvin Mims and Theo Wease at wide receiver and are bringing back three starters along the offensive line. Brayden Willis has played a ton for the Sooners and should be primed for a breakout season.

The secondary is experienced with Woodi Washington, D.J. Graham, Justin Broiles, and Key Lawrence, while the linebacker position is the deepest group on the field.

Much has been made of Brent Venables’ inexperience as a head coach. However, Gibbons speaks to the championship pedigree of Venables and several of his assistants, including Ted Roof, who was the defensive coordinator for Auburn’s 2010 title run.

The Sooners still have a lot of work to do to install Venables and Roof’s defense and adopt Jeff Lebby’s offense. Despite the losses, they’ve got experienced players on both sides of the ball that should help minimize the impact of the Sooners coaching change.

