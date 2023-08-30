Oklahoma picked to make the Big 12 championship per PFF

The two teams that have been the face of the Big 12 conference are leaving after this season. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are heading to the SEC in 2024.

Nothing would make both fan bases happier than to be in the Big 12 title game and take home the trophy as one final send-off.

It’s only happened once. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 39-27 in 2018. But Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick thinks we are heading for round two.

Chadwick predicted the participants and winners of each Power Five conference championship game in 2023. In the Big 12, he has the Sooners and the Longhorns battling it out in Dallas. Chadwick has the Longhorns taking home the trophy.

What makes matters worse, he has the USC Trojans winning the Pac-12 title, which would take place on the same day as Oklahoma losing to Texas. I’m not sure which result would have Oklahoma fans more upset.

Safe to say, if that scenario plays out, it would go down as one of the worst days in Oklahoma football history. Nonetheless, it would be a fantastic atmosphere in Arlington with a Red River Rivalry conference championship.

It feels like the only right way to do it. Many people are high on Texas. However, Texas has been hyped several times over the last decade with nothing to show for it. Oklahoma faces a ton of question marks, but the schedule is favorable enough to make one more trip to the Big 12 title game a reality.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire