Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have just 13 more days during which they can have prospects in town for pre-draft visits and they’re wasting no time.

The latest prospect to stop in and check out the team facilities at 1 Arrowhead Drive is the starting left tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners. NFL podcaster Billy Marshall snapped a screenshot from Anton Harrison’s Instagram story, showing him in the Chiefs’ locker room at their training facility (not Arrowhead Stadium). The screengrab suggests that he’s with the team today on an official top-30 visit.

Anton Harrison is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/fQFTsC8jbY — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 6, 2023

This is the first known interest in Harrison as there were no reports that he met with the team at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He was, however, sent to Kansas City often in mock drafts after they opted away from the franchise tag with Orlando Brown Jr. and prior to free agency.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds with 34 1/8-inch arms, Harrison boasts tremendous length and athleticism at the tackle position. He tied for the second-best 40-yard dash time among tackles at the combine with a 4.98s run. That athleticism often shows up on his tape when he’s asked to pull or make blocks at the second level.

During his career at Oklahoma, Harrison allowed just 33 pressures on slightly over 1,000 career pass-blocking snaps. He’s no slouch in the run game either, with a nasty streak that would fit in well alongside Trey Smith and Harrison’s former Sooner teammate Creed Humphrey.

Remember, these visits are merely part of the pre-draft fact-finding mission. This doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll wind up in Kansas City, but it certainly shows that he’s on their radar and someone that the team wanted to get to know more about prior to the draft.

