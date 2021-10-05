Oklahoma opens as favorites over Texas in Red River Shootout

Name a big-time rivalry in college football. Alabama-Auburn, Michigan-Ohio State, Florida-Georgia. The week leading into the game, most people say “throw out the record books, this game is close no matter what.” Most of the time, those people are lying. Plenty of blowouts happen on a yearly basis.

The Red River Shootout is different. The Red River Shootout actually does throw out the record books. The Red River Shootout is close no matter what.

Seven consecutive games at the Cotton Bowl have been decided by a touchdown or less. Texas’ last double-digit win came in 2008 during the famous 45-35 game. Oklahoma’s was in 2012 in a 63-21 drubbing.

We may not know who is going to win on Saturday, but there is an excellent chance it’s a nail-biter in the fourth quarter. Tipico Sportsbook agrees as well, only favoring the Sooners by 3.5. The overall record may not be the best, but Texas has covered in seven of the last 10 Red River Shootouts.

So who is the real winner?

Line: Oklahoma -3.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Money Line: Oklahoma -170 Texas +135

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley will be facing off the first time in the Cotton Bowl for what should be an offensive showdown. 63.5 points may intrigue some people with two top 15 scoring offenses set to take the field.

