Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch Saturday's game

The rivalry known as Bedlam should live up to its name and then some as No. 9 Oklahoma visits No. 7 Oklahoma State Saturday night for one of the more important games in the history of the series.

Both teams are 10-1, of course, and they’re both ranked in the top 10. That hasn’t happened since 1984. And, oh yeah, there are Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff implications as well.

The same two teams might have to turn around and play again next week in the Big 12 championship game, but that shouldn’t have an impact on the intensity level, especially since the future of the rivalry is uncertain due to the Sooners’ impending departure for the SEC.

Brian Asamoah (24) and the Oklahoma Sooners travel to Stillwater Saturday for big bedlam matchup against rival Oklahoma State.

Here's everything you need to know for Bedlam:

What time does Oklahoma at Oklahoma State start?

The game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

What TV channel is Oklahoma at Oklahoma State on?

The game will be televised nationally on ABC with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Oklahoma at Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 49.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, day, time, odds