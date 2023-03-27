Oklahoma offers three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry after visit to Norman

Oklahoma’s weekend was jam-packed and filled with excitement. They hosted a number of prospects from across the country for their ‘Future Freaks’ recruiting day. One prospect, in particular, Isaiah Autry, earned an offer on during visit.

Autry, a three-star offensive tackle prospect, comes from Tupelo, Mississippi. Autry stands 6-foot-6 and is a strong young man that could add more weight to his frame. Ole Miss is the perceived leader in his recruitment, while Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn have also offered him.

Autry also has a firm connection with a person OU fans know very well. He is the younger cousin of former Oklahoma running back Marcus Dupree. Oklahoma is still seeking its first offensive line commit for the 2024 class. It remains to be seen if this recruitment blossoms anything significant, but Oklahoma has tossed its hat into the battle.

Isaiah Autry’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 — 33 14 247Sports 4 — 48 14 247 Composite 3 494 34 17 On3 Recruiting 3 — 35 19 On3 Industry 3 517 32 17

Vitals

Hometown Tupelo, Miss. Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on March 25, 2023

Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ole Miss

Auburn

Florida State

Oregon

LSU

Louisville

Memphis

Twitter

