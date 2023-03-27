Oklahoma offers three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry after visit to Norman
Oklahoma’s weekend was jam-packed and filled with excitement. They hosted a number of prospects from across the country for their ‘Future Freaks’ recruiting day. One prospect, in particular, Isaiah Autry, earned an offer on during visit.
Autry, a three-star offensive tackle prospect, comes from Tupelo, Mississippi. Autry stands 6-foot-6 and is a strong young man that could add more weight to his frame. Ole Miss is the perceived leader in his recruitment, while Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn have also offered him.
Autry also has a firm connection with a person OU fans know very well. He is the younger cousin of former Oklahoma running back Marcus Dupree. Oklahoma is still seeking its first offensive line commit for the 2024 class. It remains to be seen if this recruitment blossoms anything significant, but Oklahoma has tossed its hat into the battle.
Isaiah Autry’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
—
33
14
247Sports
4
—
48
14
247 Composite
3
494
34
17
On3 Recruiting
3
—
35
19
On3 Industry
3
517
32
17
Vitals
Hometown
Tupelo, Miss.
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
280
Recruitment
Offered on March 25, 2023
Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Had a awesome visit at Oklahoma University. @OU_CoachB @OU_Football @KREFsports @soonergridiron@ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 @SpeedbyDupree pic.twitter.com/fnbZ9y9knA
— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) March 26, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.