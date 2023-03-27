Oklahoma offers three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry after visit to Norman

Bryant Crews
Oklahoma’s weekend was jam-packed and filled with excitement. They hosted a number of prospects from across the country for their ‘Future Freaks’ recruiting day. One prospect, in particular, Isaiah Autry, earned an offer on during visit.

Autry, a three-star offensive tackle prospect, comes from Tupelo, Mississippi. Autry stands 6-foot-6 and is a strong young man that could add more weight to his frame. Ole Miss is the perceived leader in his recruitment, while Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn have also offered him.

Autry also has a firm connection with a person OU fans know very well. He is the younger cousin of former Oklahoma running back Marcus Dupree. Oklahoma is still seeking its first offensive line commit for the 2024 class. It remains to be seen if this recruitment blossoms anything significant, but Oklahoma has tossed its hat into the battle.

Isaiah Autry’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

Rivals

4

33

14

247Sports

4

48

14

247 Composite

3

494

34

17

On3 Recruiting

3

35

19

On3 Industry

3

517

32

17

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tupelo, Miss.

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

280

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 25, 2023

  • Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

