Oklahoma offers one of nation’s top 2026 defensive backs in Justice Fitzpatrick

Oklahoma has been on an offer spree in January, and it’s very apparent the Sooners are attempting to build their recruiting board for 2025 while also starting to piece together their board for the 2026 class.

While the class of 2025 is the next up, relationships start years before they become seniors, which rings true as the Sooners’ offer 2026 five-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is already a composite five-star across the primary recruiting services and is ranked in the top 30 on most recruiting websites.

He stands six feet tall now and showcases a level of feel and understanding for football beyond his years. He’s played both cornerback and safety in his two years at the high school level. He is also a track participant and is the brother of one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He is already a state title winner at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the most well-known football programs in the country. Alabama, his brother’s alma mater, has yet to offer, but some heavy hitters, including Oklahoma, have entered the pursuit for the talented and versatile defensive back.

Justice Fitzpatrick’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 31 — — 247Sports 4 27 3 3 247 Composite 5 27 3 4 On3 Recruiting 4 — — — On3 Industry 4 26 3 4

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, FL Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-0 Weight 165

Recruitment

Offered on January 22, 2024

No visit has been scheduled yet

Notable Offers

