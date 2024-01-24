Oklahoma offers one of nation’s top 2026 defensive backs in Justice Fitzpatrick
Oklahoma has been on an offer spree in January, and it’s very apparent the Sooners are attempting to build their recruiting board for 2025 while also starting to piece together their board for the 2026 class.
While the class of 2025 is the next up, relationships start years before they become seniors, which rings true as the Sooners’ offer 2026 five-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick is already a composite five-star across the primary recruiting services and is ranked in the top 30 on most recruiting websites.
He stands six feet tall now and showcases a level of feel and understanding for football beyond his years. He’s played both cornerback and safety in his two years at the high school level. He is also a track participant and is the brother of one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
He is already a state title winner at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the most well-known football programs in the country. Alabama, his brother’s alma mater, has yet to offer, but some heavy hitters, including Oklahoma, have entered the pursuit for the talented and versatile defensive back.
Justice Fitzpatrick’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
31
—
—
247Sports
4
27
3
3
247 Composite
5
27
3
4
On3 Recruiting
4
—
—
—
On3 Industry
4
26
3
4
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Projected Position
Defensive Back
Height
6-0
Weight
165
Recruitment
Offered on January 22, 2024
No visit has been scheduled yet
Notable Offers
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma🔴⚪️#AGTG @CoachHarriott @OU_Football @JayValai pic.twitter.com/PeNEkVW1C3
— Justice Fitzpatrick (@JusticeFitzpat1) January 22, 2024