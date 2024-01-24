Advertisement

Oklahoma offers one of nation’s top 2026 defensive backs in Justice Fitzpatrick

Bryant Crews
·2 min read

Oklahoma has been on an offer spree in January, and it’s very apparent the Sooners are attempting to build their recruiting board for 2025 while also starting to piece together their board for the 2026 class.

While the class of 2025 is the next up, relationships start years before they become seniors, which rings true as the Sooners’ offer 2026 five-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is already a composite five-star across the primary recruiting services and is ranked in the top 30 on most recruiting websites.

He stands six feet tall now and showcases a level of feel and understanding for football beyond his years. He’s played both cornerback and safety in his two years at the high school level. He is also a track participant and is the brother of one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He is already a state title winner at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the most well-known football programs in the country. Alabama, his brother’s alma mater, has yet to offer, but some heavy hitters, including Oklahoma, have entered the pursuit for the talented and versatile defensive back.

Justice Fitzpatrick’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

Rivals

4

31

247Sports

4

27

3

3

247 Composite

5

27

3

4

On3 Recruiting

4

On3 Industry

4

26

3

4

 

Vitals

Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Projected Position

Defensive Back

Height

6-0

Weight

165

 

Recruitment

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

  • Offered on January 22, 2024

  • No visit has been scheduled yet

Notable Offers

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman
Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

Per 247Sports

Twitter

