Oklahoma offers Michigan State transfer OT Spencer Brown per 247Sports

Oklahoma’s offensive line will look quite different when they get set to start their first season in the SEC.

The Sooners have lost or could potentially lose every starter from the line that took the field for the first game of this season. Walter Rouse, McKade Mettauer, and Tyler Guyton are headed to the NFL. Savion Byrd and Nate Anderson entered the transfer portal today. Andrew Raym has yet to make his plans known, but there’s a real chance he will bolt for the NFL.

The offensive line changed throughout the season, and true freshman Cayden Green usurped the left guard spot. He looks like the only penciled-in piece heading into next year. Jacob Sexton took over at right tackle after Guyton suffered an injury and will have the inside track at one of the starting tackle spots.

So, how does Bill Bedenbaugh construct the offensive line for new play-caller Seth Littrell? That’ll be something to monitor over the coming months, but we know that Oklahoma is unafraid of seeking help outside the building.

Oklahoma has offered Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown (subscription required), per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. Ole Miss and USC are also contending for his services. No visits have been set up as of yet, per Trieu.

A grad transfer, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Brown is a true mauler who could bring some nastiness and much-needed experience to the offensive line. He has one year left and could slot in at the other tackle spot that Sexton doesn’t occupy.

The Sooners look to be actively searching for offensive line help via the portal, and tackle is an excellent start. It’s conceivable they bring in possibly two linemen from the portal to add depth, at minimum, for the interior offensive line and tackle.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire