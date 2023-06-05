Oklahoma offers four-star WR and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon

Oklahoma has already secured commitments from two 2024 wide receivers, four-star Zion Kearney and three-star K.J. Daniels. Both players are talented and have tantalizing traits that the Sooners should be excited about.

Oklahoma remains in an intense battle for five-star receiver Bryant Wesco, and while the Sooners have done a lot of heavy lifting, the battle is far from over.

While that recruitment rages on, Oklahoma will continue to recruit other receivers.

Their latest offer goes to another 2024 receiver, Ivan Carreon, a 6-foot-6 playmaker from Odessa High School. Carreon is currently a Texas Tech commit and was recruited at Texas Tech by none other than current Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. There’s quite a relationship between the two, and after coming to compete at an Oklahoma last week, Carreon received an offer.

It remains to be seen how Jones’ new location may affect his relationship with Carreon. Still, if anything, the familiarity between the two is noteworthy and could play a significant part if this is to move just past the offer phase.

Carreon finished his junior season with 51 catches for 1,168 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on a 22.9-yard average per catch. He plays basketball and runs track, in which he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier as a sophomore in the 110-meter hurdles.

Ivan Carreon’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 226 11 38 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 4 194 30 37 247 Composite 4 292 45 52 On3 Recruiting 4 231 42 48 On3 Industry 4 299 52 51

Vitals

Hometown Odessa, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-6 Weight 195 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 3, 2023

Camped with Oklahoma on June 3, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Texas Tech

Purdue

Texas State

UNLV

Twitter

