Oklahoma offers four-star WR and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon

Bryant Crews
·2 min read

Oklahoma has already secured commitments from two 2024 wide receivers, four-star Zion Kearney and three-star K.J. Daniels. Both players are talented and have tantalizing traits that the Sooners should be excited about.

Oklahoma remains in an intense battle for five-star receiver Bryant Wesco, and while the Sooners have done a lot of heavy lifting, the battle is far from over.

While that recruitment rages on, Oklahoma will continue to recruit other receivers.

Their latest offer goes to another 2024 receiver, Ivan Carreon, a 6-foot-6 playmaker from Odessa High School. Carreon is currently a Texas Tech commit and was recruited at Texas Tech by none other than current Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. There’s quite a relationship between the two, and after coming to compete at an Oklahoma last week, Carreon received an offer.

It remains to be seen how Jones’ new location may affect his relationship with Carreon. Still, if anything, the familiarity between the two is noteworthy and could play a significant part if this is to move just past the offer phase.

Carreon finished his junior season with 51 catches for 1,168 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on a 22.9-yard average per catch. He plays basketball and runs track, in which he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier as a sophomore in the 110-meter hurdles.

Ivan Carreon’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

226

11

38

Rivals

3

N/A

N/A

N/A

247Sports

4

194

30

37

247 Composite

4

292

45

52

On3 Recruiting

4

231

42

48

On3 Industry

4

299

52

51

 

Vitals

Hometown

Odessa, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-6

Weight

195 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 3, 2023

  • Camped with Oklahoma on June 3, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Texas Tech

  • Purdue

  • Texas State

  • UNLV

Twitter

