Oklahoma offers four-star WR and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon
Oklahoma has already secured commitments from two 2024 wide receivers, four-star Zion Kearney and three-star K.J. Daniels. Both players are talented and have tantalizing traits that the Sooners should be excited about.
Oklahoma remains in an intense battle for five-star receiver Bryant Wesco, and while the Sooners have done a lot of heavy lifting, the battle is far from over.
While that recruitment rages on, Oklahoma will continue to recruit other receivers.
Their latest offer goes to another 2024 receiver, Ivan Carreon, a 6-foot-6 playmaker from Odessa High School. Carreon is currently a Texas Tech commit and was recruited at Texas Tech by none other than current Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. There’s quite a relationship between the two, and after coming to compete at an Oklahoma last week, Carreon received an offer.
It remains to be seen how Jones’ new location may affect his relationship with Carreon. Still, if anything, the familiarity between the two is noteworthy and could play a significant part if this is to move just past the offer phase.
Carreon finished his junior season with 51 catches for 1,168 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on a 22.9-yard average per catch. He plays basketball and runs track, in which he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier as a sophomore in the 110-meter hurdles.
Ivan Carreon’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
226
11
38
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
4
194
30
37
247 Composite
4
292
45
52
On3 Recruiting
4
231
42
48
On3 Industry
4
299
52
51
Vitals
Hometown
Odessa, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-6
195 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on June 3, 2023
Camped with Oklahoma on June 3, 2023
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Texas Tech
Purdue
Texas State
UNLV
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! @OU_Football @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @OHSBronchoFB @CoachOrtiz1 pic.twitter.com/nJi9I4A7oc
— Ivan Carreon (@IvanCarreonWR1) June 3, 2023
