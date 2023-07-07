Oklahoma offers four-star forward John Clark

The summer evaluation period is in full swing, and despite Oklahoma having its team already on campus, the coaching staff is splitting time between Norman and on the recruiting trail.

Porter Moser and his staff have been aggressive this summer, attacking the recruiting trail and offering talented players. Their latest offer went out to 2025 four-star forward John Clark.

Clark is a talented big man with the upside to play center at the collegiate level. Clark plays his high school ball at Klein Cain High School. At 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, there’s reason to believe Clark could add some weight and grow another inch or two before stepping foot on the College hardwood.

Clark plans to commit after his junior season, which gives Oklahoma approximately a year to make their move.

Clark plays his travel ball for former Texas Longhorn T.J. Ford. It should come as no surprise that Texas has already offered. Clark also plans to visit Austin for an unofficial visit sometime in July. New Big 12 schools Houston and UCF are among the teams offering Clark alongside Texas and Oklahoma.

John Clark’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 60 7 10 Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 4 58 10 5 247 Composite 4 56 7 7 On3 Recruiting 4 77 13 8 On3 Industry 4 71 12 9

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position PF/C Height 6-9 Weight 210

Recruitment

Offered by Oklahoma on July 5, 2023

Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Texas

Houston

Texas Tech

Texas A&M

UCF

Tennessee

LSU

Twitter

