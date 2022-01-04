Oklahoma offers four-star 2024 defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler

Reports surfaced yesterday that Todd Bates was leaving Clemson to join Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables’ staff as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator.

Bates coached defensive tackles at Clemson and will at OU as well. The Sooners’ new associate head coach has wasted little time getting to work on the recruiting trail for the Sooners.

Bates and Oklahoma extended an offer to class of 2024 defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler. The 6-foot-4, 260 pound defensive lineman is a consensus four-star recruit out of the Atlanta Pace Academy.

Brown-Shuler is rated as the nation’s No. 27 player overall and fourth-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports. The defensive lineman also checks in as the nation’s No. 30 player and fifth-best defensive lineman according to On3’s consensus rankings.

On3 does not rank sophomore players this early in their recruiting cycle, but Brown-Shuler was included in On3’s top 100 watchlist. He was one of eight defensive linemen on that list for On3.

Brown-Shuler holds offers from 10 other schools according to 247 Sports: Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Brown-Shuler took a pair of unofficial visits to South Carolina last June and attended both the Alabama and Clemson school camps. The defensive lineman has also taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and USC.

Oklahoma has also offered 6-foot-3, 255 pound defensive lineman David Stone in the 2024 recruiting class. Stone is rated as a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 55 player and sixth-best defensive lineman according to 247 Sports.

Stone is an Oklahoma City-area kid from Del City. Here’s a full write-up about OU’s recent offer to Stone from Bryant Crews.

