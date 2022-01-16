Oklahoma offers four-star 2023 DT Kayden McDonald out of Suwanee, Ga.

It’s nearly curtains on the 2022 signing class. National signing day is rapidly approaching on Feb. 2 and that means attention will rapidly shift over to continuing to add to the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class.

New Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates brings with him a pedigree of landing top defensive line prospects. Alongside Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables, Bates and the Sooners should have a serious shot at luring some of the nation’s top defensive talent to Norman.

That’s why OU hasn’t been bashful about sending out offers to some of the top defensive players in the 2023 class. The latest offer went to four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.

Blessed and honored to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Oklahoma ‼️🙏🏽 #BoomerSooner @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/H3BprthN8S — Kayden (@KMac_DT) January 16, 2022

McDonald is rated as the nation’s No. 153 player overall and the country’s No. 5 defensive tackle by Rivals. 247Sports puts McDonald No. 226 overall and ranks the 6-foot-3, 325 pound prospect as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

ESPN ranks McDonald as the country’s No. 20 defensive tackle and 290th player overall in its 2023 rankings.

In the 247Sports composite rankings, McDonald sits at No. 214 nationally and the nation’s No. 34 defensive lineman. On3‘s consensus rankings have McDonald as the country’s No. 268 player overall and the No. 37 defensive lineman nationally.

Kayden McDonald’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 4 226 26 33 Rivals 4 153 17 5 ESPN 4 290 27 20 247 Composite 4 214 21 34 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A N/A N/A On3 Composite 4 268 27 37

According to 247Sports, McDonald also holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The Sooners have also sent out offers to 16 other 2023 defensive linemen. That list includes names like Lebbeus Overton, David Hicks, Peter Woods and Kelby Collins. Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s full list of 2023 offers via 247Sports.

