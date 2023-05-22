Oklahoma offers consensus 2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn
Oklahoma’s linebacker room would be a strength if you rated the position groups in Norman right now. There’s talent, youth, a mix of veteran leadership, and depth. As the Sooners count down the days to summer practice, Oklahoma will see two of their three linebacker signees from the class of 2023 join them on campus for the first time.
The pursuit for linebackers in 2024 is much murkier as Oklahoma currently has none committed and doesn’t appear close to a commitment from one anytime soon. However, that hasn’t stopped the Sooners from attacking the class of 2025. Most recently, OU offered four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn.
Pettijohn, an uber-talented player, is the son of former two-time All-Big East defensive lineman Duke Pettijohn who went to Syracuse. The younger Pettijohn stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 205 pounds. He’s a talented player and showcases range, speed, physicality, and the diagnosing abilities needed to be a primetime player for a Power Five program.
Oklahoma joined the mix with an offer, but Pettijohn’s offer sheet is long and features many Power Five programs.
Riley Pettijohn’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
63
8
8
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
4
54
9
6
247 Composite
4
55
9
8
On3 Recruiting
4
92
10
18
On3 Industry
4
67
8
9
Vitals
Hometown
McKinney, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-2
205 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 20, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma!! @OU_Football @coach_bhall @McKinneyHS_FB @Coach_Shavers pic.twitter.com/sGhktPYxvm
— Riley Pettijohn (@r_pettijohn) May 18, 2023
