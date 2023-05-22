Oklahoma offers consensus 2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn

Oklahoma’s linebacker room would be a strength if you rated the position groups in Norman right now. There’s talent, youth, a mix of veteran leadership, and depth. As the Sooners count down the days to summer practice, Oklahoma will see two of their three linebacker signees from the class of 2023 join them on campus for the first time.

The pursuit for linebackers in 2024 is much murkier as Oklahoma currently has none committed and doesn’t appear close to a commitment from one anytime soon. However, that hasn’t stopped the Sooners from attacking the class of 2025. Most recently, OU offered four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn.

Pettijohn, an uber-talented player, is the son of former two-time All-Big East defensive lineman Duke Pettijohn who went to Syracuse. The younger Pettijohn stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 205 pounds. He’s a talented player and showcases range, speed, physicality, and the diagnosing abilities needed to be a primetime player for a Power Five program.

Oklahoma joined the mix with an offer, but Pettijohn’s offer sheet is long and features many Power Five programs.

Riley Pettijohn’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 63 8 8 Rivals — — — — 247Sports 4 54 9 6 247 Composite 4 55 9 8 On3 Recruiting 4 92 10 18 On3 Industry 4 67 8 9

Vitals

Hometown McKinney, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 205 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 20, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

