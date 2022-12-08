Oklahoma offers Arizona transfer Dorian Singer

Oklahoma continues to attack the portal hard having already sent out offers to other players like LA Tech transfer Tre Harris or Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough.

They haven’t let up and also reached out to former Arizona transfer wide receiver Dorian Singer. Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving yards this season and has two more years of eligibility remaining. He had a solid season as a freshman in 2021, catching 18 total passes for 301 yards. He leveled up this season with 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns.

He posted four games with 100 or more yards receiving, including a nine-catch, 175-yard, and one-touchdown performance against Washington State. He went for three touchdowns, 141 yards receiving on seven catches later in the year against the Pac-12 runner-up, the USC Trojans.

Singer is a perfect example of recruiting rankings not always being a perfect example as well.

Nothing about Singer’s high school recruiting profile suggested this level of production was possible.

Coming out of Pinnacle High School, Singer was ranked 1,030th ranked nationally, No. 147 at wide receiver, and the No. 18 ranked player in the state of Arizona.

If the name Pinnacle rings a bell, it’s because it was the school in which former Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler hailed from.

Singer has offers from Arizona’s Pac-12 rivals Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado and Utah. Oklahoma will have serious competition from Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Penn State as well.

