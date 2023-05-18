Oklahoma offers 2026 wide receiver Dominic Saidu-Robinson out of Dallas, Texas. He goes to First Baptist Academy. Oklahoma is getting in early for his recruitment and it’s easy to see why.

Saidu-Robinson still has three years before he comes out of high school for college, but he’s shown a lot so far. His size stands out. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds as a rising sophomore. There’s a chance he can add a few more inches to his frame

He has 14 scholarship offers already. Expect that number to continue to rise through the summer and into next season. Robinson’s recruitment is on the verge of heating up, and it makes sense why so many schools like Oklahoma wanted to get in on his recruitment early.

In addition to Oklahoma, some of the notable offers are Colorado, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Missouri, and TCU. Oklahoma is easily the most notable school to offer him so far.

Emmet Jones and Jeff Lebby have prioritized bigger wide receivers on the outside in the spread-out passing attack.

Saidu-Robinson’s game shows and ability to excel against all three levels of the defense with his size, balance, and athleticism. If Oklahoma can reel him in for the 2026 class, it would be huge and help the Sooners make a big impression in the SEC with their explosive offense through the air.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire