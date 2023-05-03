Oklahoma Offers 2026 defensive lineman Daverin Geralds

Oklahoma has offered one the best defensive lineman in the class of 2026 a scholarship in Daverin “Deuce” Geralds. It’s a big projection because his signing day is still three years out, but by all accounts, Geralds’ hype is warranted. He was a MaxPreps and Under Armour All-American as a freshman in high school.

He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 250 pounds. He’s still got a lot of room to grow with several more years of high school ahead of him.

Geralds is coming out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Oklahoma is getting in on the ground floor with someone who will be one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle when it’s all said and done.

He also already has at least 19 offers, with 10 of those coming from Power Five teams. The most notable being Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

There’s a long, long way to go in his recruitment, but Oklahoma has done a good job recruiting the defensive line position with Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis. With three years to relationship build with Geralds and his family, Oklahoma will be well-positioned to make noise in the recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire