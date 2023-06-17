Oklahoma offers 2025 three-star offensive lineman Austin Pay
June has turned out to be a critical month for the Brent Venables-led Oklahoma Sooners. In addition to the big recruiting weekends they host, the Brent Venables’ Football Camp has become an important part of their recruiting process. Over the last couple of weeks, the Sooners have held a pair of camps that have led to offers for a number of prospects over the next few recruiting cycles.
One of their recent offers was extended to 2025 three-star offensive lineman Austin Pay. Pay’s offer comes on the heels of his performance at the camp last week.
He’s currently a three-star recruit, but he could see his star status improve over the next year and a half.
He’s from American Fork, Utah and goes to school at Lone Peak High School. He stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 280 pounds. He has great size for a rising junior prospect.
The Oklahoma offer is the seventh Pay has received. In addition to Oklahoma, he holds offers from BYU, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, and UCLA. So far, Pay has gotten all of his offers from Power Five schools, which could signal that he’s in line for more coming his way.
After a great camp at Oklahoma and discussion with @OU_CoachB happy to have received a scholarship offer to play Football at the University of Oklahoma. #GoSooners @CoachVenables @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @coach_OFFA @LPKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/9f1SRx3D2Y
— Austin Pay (@AustinPay74) June 15, 2023
One thing that could be a hindering factor in how much attention he’s getting could be that he currently has no Hudl highlight video. Still, coaches seem to love his skill in some fashion because of the big offers he’s gotten.
Austin Pay’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has UCLA leading for his services, but they have Oklahoma right behind them.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
3
N/A
37
5
247 Composite
3
384
28
3
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
27
4
On3 Industry
3
405
26
4
Vitals
Hometown
American Fork, Utah
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
280
Recruitment
Offered on June 16, 2023
Visit TBD
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
BYU
Cal
Oklahoma
Oregon
Oregon State
Stanford
UCLA
