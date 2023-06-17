Oklahoma offers 2025 three-star offensive lineman Austin Pay

June has turned out to be a critical month for the Brent Venables-led Oklahoma Sooners. In addition to the big recruiting weekends they host, the Brent Venables’ Football Camp has become an important part of their recruiting process. Over the last couple of weeks, the Sooners have held a pair of camps that have led to offers for a number of prospects over the next few recruiting cycles.

One of their recent offers was extended to 2025 three-star offensive lineman Austin Pay. Pay’s offer comes on the heels of his performance at the camp last week.

He’s currently a three-star recruit, but he could see his star status improve over the next year and a half.

He’s from American Fork, Utah and goes to school at Lone Peak High School. He stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 280 pounds. He has great size for a rising junior prospect.

The Oklahoma offer is the seventh Pay has received. In addition to Oklahoma, he holds offers from BYU, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, and UCLA. So far, Pay has gotten all of his offers from Power Five schools, which could signal that he’s in line for more coming his way.

One thing that could be a hindering factor in how much attention he’s getting could be that he currently has no Hudl highlight video. Still, coaches seem to love his skill in some fashion because of the big offers he’s gotten.

Austin Pay’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has UCLA leading for his services, but they have Oklahoma right behind them.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 37 5 247 Composite 3 384 28 3 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 27 4 On3 Industry 3 405 26 4

Vitals

Hometown American Fork, Utah Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on June 16, 2023

Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

BYU

Cal

Oklahoma

Oregon

Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

Twitter

