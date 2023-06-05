Oklahoma offers 2025 offensive tackle Easton Ware

Easton Ware received an offer from Oklahoma for the 2025 recruiting class. He’s an offensive lineman out of Lynchburg, Virginia. As a rising junior, Ware is listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 lbs.

Oklahoma joined Baylor and Virginia Tech as the only Power Five schools to offer Ware so far, with Liberty rounding out the list of offers. Ware earned his offer after spending time with the Sooners coaching staff at Brent Venables Football Camp.

In high school, Ware plays on both the defensive line and the offensive line, but the offensive line is his future in college. Though he’s currently unrated by 247Sports, if Bill Bedenbaugh and Brent Venables are issuing an offer, they believe Ware has the talent to play at the Power Five level.

Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. He’s one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coaches in the country.

When you watch his film, his size stands out, but you also can see how much athleticism he has. The potential is clearly there.

While the 2025 recruiting cycle still has more than a year and a half to go till its signing day, the Sooners have been plugging away to get in on the ground floor with prospects they like. Ware is a prospect to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners as they build their 2025 recruiting class.

