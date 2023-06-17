Oklahoma offers 2025 offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley

Oklahoma has been casting a wide net on the recruiting trail, offering a host of prospects in recent weeks. 2025 offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley is just the one of the more recent offers to be handed out by the Sooners and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Beckley is 6-foot-5 and weighs 299 pounds. He’s from Addison, Texas, and plays high school ball at Trinity Christian Academy.

He currently has ten scholarship offers. Of those ten offers, nine are from Power Five schools. Beckley is currently unranked with On3 and 247Sports, but with an Oklahoma offer in hand, the two recruiting sites will have to reevaluate their North Texas prospect.

Beckley may only have 10 offers to date, but they include some of the who’s who of college football. Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, and Texas are targeting the offensive line prospect and that number will continue to grow over the next year and a half.

The Oklahoma Sooners had a chance to see Jaylan Beckley up close and personal at last week’s Brent Venables football camp. His performance earned an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh.

Now the Sooners will continue to pursue the highly-coveted offensive line prospect. But with Bedenbaugh’s track record, they’ll have as good a shot as anyone on Beckley’s offer sheet.

