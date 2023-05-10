Oklahoma offers 2025 four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson

Adrian Wilson has been offered a scholarship by Oklahoma for the 2025 recruiting class. He’s a four-star wide receiver out of Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds.

Wilson has a ton of potential. He obviously has the size, but based on his tape there’s a lot to like about his ability. He has great ball skills already, where quarterbacks can just throw the ball up to him and he’ll catch it easily with a defender draped on him. He’s a great deep-ball threat because of that.

He needs to continue polishing his route running for the collegiate level, but that will come. He’s a perfect receiver for Lebby to utilize in this offense if he decides Oklahoma is the place for him.

Wilson’s recruitment has been heating up, and that’s been proven with him having 15 recruiting offers so far, with 11 of those offers being from Power Five schools. The most notable of those, outside Oklahoma, are Oregon, Ole Miss, Utah, TCU, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Wilson’s recruitment is only going to get even hotter. He has the potential that is going to have schools salivating for a target of his size in their wide receiving corps. He’s going to get more looks at 7-on-7 camps and eventually when the high school season starts back up in the fall too.

Oklahoma needs all the help it can get in the receiving corps after Marvin Mims left for the NFL this past season, so bulking up on that area makes sense for the future of Jebby Lebby’s offense.

Adrian Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Via HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 184 32 25 Rivals 4 151 30 25 247Sports 4 151 22 18 247 Composite 4 96 15 13 On3 Recruiting 4 26 5 4 On3 Industry 4 71 11 12

Vitals

Hometown Pflugerville, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 165 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 2, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Arizona

Arizona State

Baylor

Colorado State

Houston

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

SMU

TCU

Texas State

TCU

Texas Tech

Utah

UTSA

Twitter

#BLESSEDANDHIGHLYFAVORED WOW!! After a great conversation with @JOE_JON_FINLEY I am blessed to say I have EARNED an offer from THEE University of Oklahoma !! @CoachEmmett #BOOMERSOONER #recruitweiss🐺 pic.twitter.com/SwUfhHeK37 — Adrian Wilson (@adrianwils8n) May 2, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire