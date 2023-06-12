Oklahoma offers 2025 four-star running back Michael Turner Jr.
2025 running back Michael Turner Jr has been picking up steam with his recruitment. Oklahoma and DeMarco Murray recently offered him a scholarship to play running back for them in the 2025 recruiting class.
Turner is a 6-foot running back that weighs 190 pounds. He’s from North Richland Hills, Texas and attends Richland High School.
He currently has nine scholarship offers, with seven coming from Power Five schools. Early in the cycle, expect that number to grow.
In 2022, Turner ran for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 8.49 yards per carry as a sophomore.
When you watch his tape, Turner’s speed and vision jump off the screen. He displays good patience working through the hole. Speed, vision, and patience are traits that translate to the collegiate level, which could make Turner an impact player down the road.
Michael Turner Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has Oklahoma in the lead at 75.9%. However, there’s nothing official and with his recruitment on the rise, anything can happen.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
3
254
24
43
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
4
234
21
35
247 Composite
4
188
18
32
On3 Recruiting
4
97
8
19
On3 Industry
4
168
15
26
Vitals
Hometown
North Richland Hills, Texas
Projected Position
RB
Height
6-0
190
Recruitment
Offered by Oklahoma on June 5, 2023
Visit TBD
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona State
Colorado
Duke
Oklahoma
Austin Peay
UTSA
I am beyond blessed to say I received an offer from Oklahoma university ❤️🤍@GedKates @CoachHiles @DeMarcoMurray @Coach_Leb pic.twitter.com/hqFtWqTBLG
— Michael Turner jr (@MichaelTurnerj) June 5, 2023
