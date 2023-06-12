Oklahoma offers 2025 four-star running back Michael Turner Jr.

2025 running back Michael Turner Jr has been picking up steam with his recruitment. Oklahoma and DeMarco Murray recently offered him a scholarship to play running back for them in the 2025 recruiting class.

Turner is a 6-foot running back that weighs 190 pounds. He’s from North Richland Hills, Texas and attends Richland High School.

He currently has nine scholarship offers, with seven coming from Power Five schools. Early in the cycle, expect that number to grow.

In 2022, Turner ran for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 8.49 yards per carry as a sophomore.

When you watch his tape, Turner’s speed and vision jump off the screen. He displays good patience working through the hole. Speed, vision, and patience are traits that translate to the collegiate level, which could make Turner an impact player down the road.

Michael Turner Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has Oklahoma in the lead at 75.9%. However, there’s nothing official and with his recruitment on the rise, anything can happen.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 254 24 43 Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 4 234 21 35 247 Composite 4 188 18 32 On3 Recruiting 4 97 8 19 On3 Industry 4 168 15 26

Vitals

Hometown North Richland Hills, Texas Projected Position RB Height 6-0 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered by Oklahoma on June 5, 2023

Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Arizona State

Colorado

Duke

Oklahoma

Texas Tech

Wisconsin

Austin Peay

Oregon

UTSA

Twitter

