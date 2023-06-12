Oklahoma offers 2025 four-star running back Michael Turner Jr.

Jake Faigus
·2 min read

2025 running back Michael Turner Jr has been picking up steam with his recruitment. Oklahoma and DeMarco Murray recently offered him a scholarship to play running back for them in the 2025 recruiting class.

Turner is a 6-foot running back that weighs 190 pounds. He’s from North Richland Hills, Texas and attends Richland High School.

He currently has nine scholarship offers, with seven coming from Power Five schools. Early in the cycle, expect that number to grow.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In 2022, Turner ran for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 8.49 yards per carry as a sophomore.

When you watch his tape, Turner’s speed and vision jump off the screen. He displays good patience working through the hole. Speed, vision, and patience are traits that translate to the collegiate level, which could make Turner an impact player down the road.

Michael Turner Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projection has Oklahoma in the lead at 75.9%. However, there’s nothing official and with his recruitment on the rise, anything can happen.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

3

254

24

43

Rivals

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

247Sports

4

234

21

35

247 Composite

4

188

18

32

On3 Recruiting

4

97

8

19

On3 Industry

4

168

15

26

 

Advertisement

Vitals

Hometown

North Richland Hills, Texas

Projected Position

RB

Height

6-0

Weight

190

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oklahoma on June 5, 2023

  • Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories